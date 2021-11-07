Nord/LB Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €60.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LXS. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €71.79 ($84.45).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LXS stock opened at €54.66 ($64.31) on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €45.65 ($53.71) and a 52-week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €60.46.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.