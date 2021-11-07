NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.13 ($50.74).

NORMA Group stock opened at €36.96 ($43.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 1 year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.47.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

