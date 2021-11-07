Northern Trust Corp Purchases 6,049 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 927,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.03% of Everi worth $23,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,850,000 after acquiring an additional 95,876 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Everi in the second quarter worth $279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Everi by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Everi by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 124,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Everi by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 74,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVRI. Raymond James raised their price target on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $649,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,455,851. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVRI opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.75. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

