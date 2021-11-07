Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 29.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,009 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Prothena were worth $22,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,772,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $58.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.24. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,385,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $3,564,250. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Fox-Davies Capital began coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

