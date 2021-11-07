Northern Trust Corp Sells 16,944 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,944 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.54% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $21,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPI. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

OPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.13). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.