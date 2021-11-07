Northern Trust Corp Sells 24,521 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,521 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Lazard worth $21,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 38.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 292,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 81,834 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Lazard by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lazard by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,529,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,188,000 after purchasing an additional 49,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,878,000 after purchasing an additional 628,089 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Lazard by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,479,000 after purchasing an additional 708,047 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

LAZ opened at $47.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.97 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.63%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

