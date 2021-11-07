Northern Trust Corp Sells 29,981 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,208,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,981 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $21,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,578,000 after buying an additional 6,354,534 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,845,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,108.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,178,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,832,908 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at about $8,898,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,133.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 887,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 815,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

PTEN stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.98.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

