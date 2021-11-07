NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,811,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,838. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

