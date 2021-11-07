Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nova Measuring Instruments updated its Q4 guidance to $0.94-1.12 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.940-$1.120 EPS.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.05. 328,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,745. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $59.10 and a 52-week high of $130.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average is $99.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 565.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,340 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

