Novacoin Price Up 18.4% This Week (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. Novacoin has a total market cap of $697,427.12 and approximately $895.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,555.76 or 0.99984624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00055963 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00042549 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $469.13 or 0.00738024 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.