Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Set at $95.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s FY2021 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTR. HSBC increased their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.93.

NYSE:NTR opened at $66.96 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 102.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,740 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Nutrien by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,902 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Nutrien by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,347 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

