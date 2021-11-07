NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. NuVasive also posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NuVasive.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in NuVasive by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NuVasive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in NuVasive by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2,871.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

