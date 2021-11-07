Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $22,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Innovative Portfolios raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $143.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.23. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.91 and a 1 year high of $147.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LECO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.80.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

