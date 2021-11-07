Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $21.17 Million Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Alarm.com worth $21,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 42.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 40.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $89.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.39 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.51.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 8.21%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $126,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,167 shares of company stock worth $4,137,888. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

