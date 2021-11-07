Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $22.87 Million Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,294,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 607,656 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $22,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 50.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 57.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 17,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

