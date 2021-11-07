Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,218 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

