Nuvei (NVEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $109.96 on Friday. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVEI shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvei in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company.

