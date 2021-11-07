NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Raymond James

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.44.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $224.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.85. The company has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $139.94 and a 12-month high of $228.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,810,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,389 shares of company stock valued at $39,919,493. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $58,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,708 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 94,760 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $18,561,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 193,859 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,971,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $2,307,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

