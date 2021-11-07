OAX (OAX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.08 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. OAX has a total market capitalization of $21.99 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OAX has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OAX Profile

OAX is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

