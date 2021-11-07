Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of OXY opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 297,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 166,915 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 49,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

