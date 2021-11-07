OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Gap Down to $23.21

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.21, but opened at $21.84. OceanFirst Financial shares last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 769 shares traded.

OCFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 27.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.