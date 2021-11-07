Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,209 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 81.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 105,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,472 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 94,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 70,885 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

In other news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

