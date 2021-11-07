Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 97.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,237 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

