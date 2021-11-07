Oleg Shchegolev Sells 19,177 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 19,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $499,177.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 17,300 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $427,310.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 11,696 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $284,212.80.

On Monday, October 25th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 13,704 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $334,514.64.

On Friday, October 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 5,904 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $144,293.76.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 3,500 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $84,490.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,641 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $191,398.15.

On Thursday, October 14th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 600 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $14,424.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $505,153.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,700 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $504,873.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $232,128.00.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $26.47 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth approximately $34,593,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth approximately $18,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEMR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

