Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.81.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $7,153,000. Aravt Global LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $10,446,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 340,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,623,000 after purchasing an additional 89,247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.91. 908,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $57.86 and a one year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

