Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company’s revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.
NYSE:OHI opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 82.97%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.
