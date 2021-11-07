Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company’s revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

NYSE:OHI opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $45,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

