Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.020-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.52 million.Onto Innovation also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.02-1.16 EPS.

Shares of ONTO stock traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.81. The company had a trading volume of 567,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,473. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $93.77. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.25.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Onto Innovation stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Onto Innovation worth $15,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

