Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $1.05 on Major Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last week, Ontology has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00001608 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $918.98 million and $121.91 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00138023 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00039503 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.64 or 0.00481821 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00015799 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00066866 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

