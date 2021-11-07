Oppenheimer Boosts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $34.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of UAA opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

