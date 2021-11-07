Oppenheimer Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

TCPC stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 749,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 414,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.92%.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

