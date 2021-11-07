Oppenheimer Trims Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Target Price to $220.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.61.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $156.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.15 and a 200 day moving average of $181.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. Qorvo has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,203,000 after buying an additional 77,024 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 66,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

