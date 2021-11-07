Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Announces Earnings Results

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Option Care Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OPCH stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $27.92. 753,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,974. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 103.41 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97.

In related news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Option Care Health stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,818 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Option Care Health worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on OPCH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

