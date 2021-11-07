Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orgenesis had a negative return on equity of 95.29% and a negative net margin of 192.07%.

ORGS stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,393. Orgenesis has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $108.51 million, a P/E ratio of 239.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orgenesis stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) by 225.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orgenesis were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.