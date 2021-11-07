Origin Dollar Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001621 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00085404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00080649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00099965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,580.07 or 0.07379523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,491.02 or 1.00687008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022200 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

