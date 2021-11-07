Origin Sport One Day Trading Volume Tops $383,551.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 53.2% against the US dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $383,551.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.05 or 0.00126222 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00018999 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000025 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

