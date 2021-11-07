Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.67

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.67 and traded as high as C$2.87. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$2.85, with a volume of 491,462 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Osisko Mining news, Senior Officer Alexandra Drapack purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$211,200. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,264,150. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 166,540 shares of company stock worth $438,797.

Osisko Mining Company Profile (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

