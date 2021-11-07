Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by MRJ Capital Inc.

MRJ Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.