Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of OUT traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

In other news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

