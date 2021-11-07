Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.88. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 500.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,011,000 after acquiring an additional 261,511 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth about $9,008,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,734,000 after acquiring an additional 84,821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 260.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 71,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth $5,368,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

