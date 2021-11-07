Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $44.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $63,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

