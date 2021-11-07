Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Pactiv Evergreen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.59. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $19.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 3,235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.