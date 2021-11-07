PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $489.21 Million

Brokerages expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to announce $489.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $482.29 million and the highest is $496.81 million. PagSeguro Digital reported sales of $331.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.46. 1,127,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $62.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

