Palantir Technologies (PLTR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $26.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 6.32. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $81,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $361,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,598,303 shares of company stock worth $167,394,069. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

