Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $510.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $493.78. 1,083,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,212. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of -95.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.43. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $239.25 and a one year high of $519.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,753 shares of company stock worth $25,665,468 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,923 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.