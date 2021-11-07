Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 63,644 Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 6,144.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after buying an additional 921,654 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth $3,282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Desktop Metal by 338.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,311 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Desktop Metal by 308.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 33,786 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DM opened at $8.61 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

