Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 23,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VIRT opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

