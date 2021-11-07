Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.87) EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

