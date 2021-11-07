Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 17,582 Shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,582 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $741,000.

Get Digital Transformation Opportunities alerts:

Shares of DTOCU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.05.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.