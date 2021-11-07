Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 197,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KOS shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

NYSE:KOS opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 3.51.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $384.12 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

