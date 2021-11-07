Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.68

Shares of Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.68 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 249.90 ($3.26), with a volume of 49659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 248 ($3.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 254.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 223.43.

Pao Novatek Company Profile (LON:NVTK)

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

